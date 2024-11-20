Kuwait Acting PM In Doha For GCC Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, of Interior and Minister of Defense Fahad Yusuf arrived in Doha on Wednesday to participate in the 41st meeting of GCC ministers of interior.

The Kuwaiti acting prime minister and his accompanying delegation were received at the airport by Qatari Interior Minister and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani and several senior security officials, the Qatari Interior said in a press release.

Kuwaiti Ambassador in Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi was also among those who welcomed the delegation at the airport. (end)

