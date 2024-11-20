Bayern Munich Lose Palhinha To Injury Before PSG Game
Date
11/20/2024 4:45:33 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Munich: Bayern Munich's Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha has been ruled out injured and will miss next week's Champions League game at home to Paris Saint-Germain, the German club said yesterday.
“Palhinha suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right adductor while training with the Portugal national team. The midfielder will therefore be sidelined for the coming weeks,” Bayern said in a statement.
Palhinha, 29, joined Bayern last summer and stepped into the midfield lineup alongside Joshua Kimmich mid-October after Germany's Aleksandr Pavlovic broke his collarbone.
Pavlovic partially resumed training on Monday, but after undergoing surgery Bayern had not anticipated his return before the end of the year.
MENAFN20112024000063011010ID1108905531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.