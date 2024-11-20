Bayern Munich Lose Palhinha To Injury Before PSG Game

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Munich: Bayern Munich's Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha has been ruled out and will miss next week's game at home to Paris Saint-Germain, the German club said yesterday.

“Palhinha suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right adductor while training with the Portugal national team. The midfielder will therefore be sidelined for the coming weeks,” Bayern said in a statement.

Palhinha, 29, joined Bayern last summer and stepped into the midfield lineup alongside Joshua Kimmich mid-October after Germany's Aleksandr Pavlovic broke his collarbone.

Pavlovic partially resumed training on Monday, but after undergoing surgery Bayern had not anticipated his return before the end of the year.