Iran's aluminum ingot production reaches 352,423 tons in 7 months

(MENAFN) Iran's aluminum ingot production reached 352,423 tons during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to October 21), according to the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO). This marks a slight increase compared to the seven-month production of 367,091 tons during the same period last year. Despite challenges such as energy restrictions, the country’s aluminum sector has managed to maintain steady output.



Among Iran’s four major aluminum producers, South Aluminum Corporation (SALCO) led the production efforts, contributing 144,496 tons of aluminum ingots in the specified period. This was followed by Iranian Aluminum Company (IRALCO), which produced 100,998 tons, Almahdi Aluminum Company, with 87,227 tons, and Iran Alumina Company, producing 19,702 tons of aluminum ingots. The ongoing operations of these mills, despite the external challenges, have allowed Iran to sustain its position as a significant player in global aluminum production.



Over the past Iranian calendar year, Iran produced more than 635,000 tons of aluminum ingots, showing a modest 1 percent year-on-year growth despite energy restrictions. The previous year’s aluminum output stood at approximately 632,000 tons, reflecting the resilience of the industry in maintaining steady growth amid operational challenges.



Iran Alumina Company also made notable contributions to the sector, producing 222,138 tons of alumina powder, 374,106 tons of alumina hydrate, and 598,599 tons of bauxite during the same period. With a current market valuation of USD22 billion, Iran’s aluminum sector is seen as robust enough to meet domestic needs and continue to play a critical role in global aluminum markets. Iran is currently ranked as the 18th largest aluminum producer in the world.

