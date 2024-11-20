Increasing Ration Quota, 12 Gas Cylinders Will Be Our New Year Gift To J & K People: Minister Satish Sharma
Date
11/20/2024 5:08:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Minister Satish Sharma on Wednesday said that enhancing ration quota and 12 gas cylinders will be the New Year gift to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
Speaking with reporters, minister Sharma said that all arrangements have been put in place for winter.
ADVERTISEMENT
He also said that statehood restoration is a priority and chief minister Omar Abdullah has himself met top leadership in New Delhi.“I believe PM Modi is himself interested in restoring the statehood and all other issues will be addressed after it's restoration,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Minister sought 11 months time to fill the gaps created in the last 11 years. On being asked about winter preparedness, he said that officers in the administration are quite intelligent, but there are some deficiencies, which will be filled.
“All arrangements, like dumping of essentials, have been put in place. But, we need to stay alert to tackle any challenge,” he added.
Read Also
Announcement On Double Ration, 12 Gas Cylinders Soon: Minister
Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked By Rs 62, Domestic Rates Unchanged
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN20112024000215011059ID1108905607
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.