Arab League Touts Visual Media Over Israeli Occupation Atrocity Coverage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 20 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Wednesday commended the vital role of visual in monitoring and analyzing ongoing happenings in the Arab region, primarily the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon.

The remarks were made by the Arab League's Assistant Secretary-General for Media and Communication Ambassador Ahmad Khatabi in a press statement marking the World Television Day, which falls on November 21.

He underlined that it is essential to step up pan-Arab TV cooperation and production in a bid to promote expertise and program exchange and to attain further openness that could contribute to coping with digitalization and tapping modern professional technologies.

He added that marking this international day has something to do with the first UN-sponsored world Television forum in recognition of the primary role of this media technology in reporting news, education and disseminating knowledge and entertainment and enlightenment.

The Cairo-based bloc's official noted that over 80 percent of families around the world have TV sets, thus reflecting the deep TV impacts on educational, social and intellectual activities.

The United Nations General Assembly established 21 November as World Television day, in recognition of the increasing impact television on decision-making by bringing world attention to conflicts and threats to peace and security. (end)

