Commodity prices experience downward trend due to US dollar’s pressure

(MENAFN) Commodity prices experienced a downward trend last week, primarily driven by concerns that the US Federal Reserve may delay rate cuts. This sentiment was reinforced by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement that the has not yet shown sufficient signals to prompt a rush in rate reductions. Additionally, persistent price pressures in the sub-categories of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) further diminished expectations for imminent rate cuts, adding to the downward pressure on commodity markets. Analysts also noted that uncertainty surrounding President-elect Donald Trump's policies in relation to the Fed's decisions made asset price predictions more challenging.



The strengthening of the US dollar, which reached a one-year high, played a significant role in pressuring commodity markets. This appreciation contributed to a sharp decline in precious metal prices, with gold seeing a notable 4.55 percent drop—the fastest weekly decline since June 2021—while silver, platinum, and palladium also recorded losses of 3.35 percent, 3.26 percent, and 3.51 percent, respectively. This was further compounded by the Fed's cautious stance on rate cuts, which heightened investor risk aversion, thus reducing demand for commodities like gold as safe-haven assets.



In the base metals sector, the response to China’s nearly USD1.4 trillion stimulus package was mixed, as the package was considered insufficient to offset market pressures. Meanwhile, concerns over potential tariff threats from Donald Trump kept selling pressure on metals. However, aluminum saw a price rise of 3.26 percent last week, due to production cost increases linked to a halt in bauxite exports from Guinea. Analysts also warned that China’s ongoing drought could reduce hydropower availability, potentially leading to energy shortages and production cuts in aluminum, which could push prices further up.



Brent crude oil prices also experienced a decline of 3.83 percent, following news that China’s crude oil processing volume fell 4.6 percent year-on-year in October, marking its seventh consecutive drop. In addition, the OPEC group revised down its 2024 demand estimates for the fourth consecutive year, citing concerns over weaker demand from China. US crude oil stocks increased by 2.1 million barrels in the previous week, exceeding expectations and raising concerns about an oversupply, further dampening oil prices.

