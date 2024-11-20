10th meeting of Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Committee starts in Caracas

(MENAFN) The 10th meeting of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Committee began in Caracas on Monday, bringing together representatives from numerous public and private institutions as well as government officials from both nations. The gathering aims to strengthen bilateral ties and explore opportunities for further cooperation across various sectors. This meeting is a continuation of the longstanding partnership between the two countries, which has seen significant progress over the years.



Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil highlighted the historic cooperation between Iran and Venezuela, noting that the strong political relations have led to the finalization of around 300 agreements between the two nations. He pointed out that in the past two years alone, approximately 80 contracts have been signed, and that key visits by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to Iran in 2022 and the visit of former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Caracas in 2023 have helped to further cement the relationship. Gil emphasized the continued progress being made during this joint economic meeting, reflecting the growing ties between the two countries.



Venezuelan Transportation Minister Ramon Blazquez, who serves as the Venezuelan head of the joint committee, reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to honor previous agreements and expand cooperation in all areas. He specifically mentioned plans to restart commercial flights between Caracas and Tehran and to reactivate the Iranian car assembly plant in Venezuela. These steps highlight the countries' shared interest in enhancing bilateral trade and economic activities.



During the meeting, Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hojatollah Soltani underscored that Venezuela represents a "land of opportunities" and that both governments are strongly committed to expanding their relations. Over the next four days, specialized committees will discuss cooperation across various sectors, including oil, finance, insurance, banking, foreign trade, science and technology, industry, agriculture, fisheries, mining, transportation, and tourism. These discussions are expected to further solidify the economic and strategic partnership between Iran and Venezuela.

MENAFN20112024000045015839ID1108905181