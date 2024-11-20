New Forest Social Groups Launched By Age Concern Hampshire In Partnership With SNG

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is delighted to announce the expansion of its social groups into the New Forest. In partnership with SNG (Sovereign Group), serving as an ambassador and match funder for the Hampshire Active Programme, the charity will establish new groups for residents in selected SNG New Forest schemes. This initiative is made possible through funding from Hampshire County Council and support from the physical activity charity, Energise Me.



Following the success of the first phase in Basingstoke, the second phase will commence in early autumn, extending the program to various locations throughout the New Forest area. Both phases are set to run until early 2025.

The project aims to make it easier for everyone to engage in social and physical activities, promoting a happier, healthier, and stronger future for local communities. Regular physical activity is proven to support both physical and mental health, and it's essential for everyone to strive to be active every day. This is particularly important for individuals facing health inequalities, who are often less likely to participate in physical activities, which increases their risk of long-term health conditions and mental health challenges.

To support this expansion, Age Concern Hampshire is actively seeking dedicated volunteers to help grow its community social groups. Volunteers play a vital role in leading activities, providing companionship, and creating a welcoming environment for participants. If you are interested in making a positive impact in your community, please call 01962 868545 or visit for more information.

Marta Rios, Community Investment and Partnerships Manager at SNG said:“SNG's vision is to provide our current and future customers with more, better quality homes as well as developing resilient and thriving communities. We are aware of the strong link between health and housing and the Energise Me work we and Age Concern Hampshire are delivering forms part of an investment of £100 million in our communities which will be used to empower people who live in our homes to increase our positive social impact and change lives.”

Emily Khural, Health Manager at Energise Me said: "I'm so pleased we're able to support Sovereign Network Group in their mission to bring accessible and enjoyable physical activity to their older residents, so they can reap the physical, mental and social benefits of moving more."

Brogan Rehill; Head of Fundraising and Volunteer Services for Age Concern Hampshire said:“Age Concern Hampshire are thrilled to be working with SNG to support older residents within their Housing for Older Persons (HOP) Schemes. Our Groups offer attendees the perfect opportunity to interact with others while enjoying fun activities entertainment, physical activities as well as accessing other services with guest speakers and attendees.”

Notes to Editors:

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provides services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently delivers support at its Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via its Information Hub, foot care clinics, Hospital to Home services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...

SNG:

SNG (Sovereign Network Group) was formed in October 2023 through the merger of Sovereign and Network Homes.

Our purpose is to provide good, affordable homes: the foundation for a better life, and our vision is thriving communities, over generations.

We provide over 84,000 homes and invest in communities across the South of England, including London, as well as aiming to create thousands of new affordable homes every year.

Everything we earn, we reinvest so that our customers - now and in the future - have a sustainable home in a thriving community.



Hampshire Active Health Programme:

The Hampshire Active Health Programme is managed by Energise Me, on behalf of Hampshire County Council, to support people at greater risk of negative impacts from the pandemic and protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19. Funding has been provided by the Contain Outbreak Management Fund (COMF) from the Department of Health and Social Care, which was specifically allocated to fund public health projects that would address health inequalities arising from the pandemic, and prevention projects that will prevent or mitigate unequal impact on populations in future outbreaks.

Funding applications closed on 20th December 2023. Projects will be running until January 2025.

For further information on the programme please contact ...

Energise Me

Energise Me is a charity that champions physical activity for all in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. We are working hard to make it easier for everyone to move more. Our goal is to create a happier, healthier and stronger future for local people. We won't rest until everyone has the confidence, support and opportunity to be active on their own terms.

Funded by Sport England and the National Lottery, we are one of 42 Active Partnerships who work with partners to create an active nation.