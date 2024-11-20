Paresh Rawal, Hema Malini, Rakesh Roshan Cast Their Votes For Maharashtra Elections

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Several personalities including Paresh Rawal, Hema Malini, Rakesh Roshan and Esha Deol were spotted outside the polling booth on Wednesday as Maharashtra Assembly are being held across 288 constituencies in the state.

Veteran Paresh Rawal was seen arriving to cast his vote. The was dressed in a casual all navy blue outfit. The actor walked towards his car after getting his finger inked.

Actress and politician Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol were seen at the Jamnabai International School. The veteran star chose a sea green Indian outfit while her daughter Esha wore a white shirt paired with denims

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan also cast his vote at a polling station Jamnabai International School.

This year, 4136 candidates are contesting elections across 288 constituencies in Maharashtra, the state with the highest GDP per capita, and by virtue of it, the highest economy. The fight is intense with alliances from both sides locking horns with each other.

While Uddhav Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena has joined forces with Indian National Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar to form Maha Vikas Aghadi, the other side has BJP forming an alliance with Eknath Shinde branching out of the original Shiv Sena (retaining the party symbol) and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar, who branched out of his uncle's original NCP for Mahayuti, the ruling alliance.

Other's who were seen voting included names such as John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh .

Actor-producer John Abraham, who was one of the early voters in the maximum city, was dressed in a casual all black outfit. The actor even posed for a selfie after casting his vote.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan was also seen arriving to cast his vote at a polling station in Jamnabai Narsee International School in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also cast their votes at a polling station in Latur, Riteish's brother Amit Deshmukh, the oldest son of Vilasrao Deshmukh, is running for election for the fourth time from the Latur City Assembly Constituency. He has earlier won three consecutive elections.