Arjun Kapoor Is Done With His ‘Wednesday Workout’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor has turned into a enthusiast as he shared a glimpse of his“Wednesday workout”.

Arjun took to his Instagram stories, where she shared a mirror selfie while he was walking on the treadmill. In the clip, the is seen shirtless as he walks on in sweatpants and sneakers.

“Wednesday Workout Done! 20 Nov 2024,” wrote the actor as the caption.

On the professional front, Arjun is currently riding high on the success of his latest release“Singham Again”. He likened his character of Danger Lanka to his debut role Parma Chauhan from the 2012 film“Ishaqzaade”.

The film, which has been given a spin of Ramayana, has an extensive lineup which includes names such as Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

Upon its release, director Rohit Shetty said that“Singham Again” became his 10th and fastest Rs. 100 crore movie alongside names such as“Singham Again”,“Sooryavanshi”,“Simmba”,“Golmaal Again”,“Diwale”,“Singham Returns”,“Chennai Express”,“Bol Bachchan”,“Singham” and“Golmaal 3”.

The filmmaker captioned the post,“SINGHAM AGAIN my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films one thing that has remained constant is your love, thank you for all the support and love, humbled”.

Before delivering a blockbuster like“Singham Again”, Arjun was seen in the dud“The Lady Killer”, a crime thriller in 2023 helmed by Ajay Bahl film also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Upon release, the film was critically panned and grossed a measly ₹38,000 on its first day having sold just 293 tickets across India, making it one of the biggest box offices. disasters in Indian cinema.