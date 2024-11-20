Qatar, Costa Rica Celebrate 20 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

San Jose: Vice-Minister of Bilateral Affairs and International Cooperation of Costa Rica, H E Lydia Maria Peralta Cordero, emphasised the distinction of bilateral relations between Costa Rica and Qatar.

She noted that the two countries are now celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of relations between them, and the 14th anniversary of opening the first Costa Rican Embassy in the region in Qatar.

In an exclusive interview with QNA, she affirmed that the visit of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Costa Rica will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing them to new levels. The visit will witness the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding between the two countries in areas including trade, culture, sports and health, as well as exchange of news in Spanish and preparation of diplomats, in addition to an agreement to cancel visas on diplomatic and service passports, she noted, expressing her delight to sign these agreements that cover diverse fields and enhance joint cooperation.

She pointed out that her country has long sought to establish relations with Arab countries, indicating that bilateral relations with Qatar have played a prominent role in achieving this goal as well as enhancing mutual interests and trade exchange.

Costa Rica sent its first diplomatic mission to an Arab country in 2010, specifically to Qatar, she added, stressing that bilateral relations have seen remarkable development since the visit of H H the Father Amir, which has strengthened cooperation between the two countries at various international levels. She also addressed the possibility of benefiting from Qatar's expertise in the fields of sustainable development and investment.