Global Leaders Announce Meta Summit To Explore Blockchain Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 24, 2024 – A significant global collaboration was announced today as three renowned educational leaders - Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, India, Dr. Sadic Muhammed, Chancellor of European Digital University, USA & UAE, and Dr. Sidd Panigrahy, Chancellor of Universal Blockchain University, USA - have come together to plan the Meta Summit. This prestigious event will be held in different and colleges and Universities. The summit is set to explore the revolutionary advancements in Blockchain Technology, Metaverse, and their impact on global industries.



A press conference was organized to emphasize the importance of understanding blockchain, its applications, and future discoveries that will shape the world. The summit aims to educate, inspire, and connect industry leaders, technologists, and educators in their pursuit of advancing blockchain-related technologies.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, highlighted the significance of blockchain technology in reshaping industries such as finance, healthcare, media, and education. He said,“Blockchain is more than a technological advancement; it's a paradigm shift that will redefine trust, security, and the way we handle data. Through the World Meta Summit, we aim to create awareness about the incredible potential of blockchain and the metaverse, and how they can be harnessed for the betterment of society.”



Dr. Sadic Muhammed, Chancellor of European Digital University, emphasized the innovative breakthroughs in blockchain and their practical implications. He remarked,“Blockchain is no longer a concept confined to the tech world; it's transforming industries at a rapid pace. The World Meta Summit will be a platform to dive deep into these innovations and discover how they are revolutionizing not only the financial sector but also governance, logistics, and much more.”



Dr. Sidd Panigrahy, Chancellor of Universal Blockchain University, underscored the importance of collaboration between academia and industry. He added,“The World Meta Summit will be a global knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration between experts from different industries and nations. We will see thought leaders from around the world gather to explore the future of blockchain technology, digital currencies, smart contracts, and decentralized platforms. It's time to empower our next generation with this knowledge.”



The World Meta Summit will feature keynote addresses from pioneers in blockchain technology, panel discussions on the evolution of digital assets, and hands-on workshops focusing on real-world applications of blockchain in various industries. The summit is also set to provide insights into the Metaverse, a new frontier in digital innovation where the physical and virtual worlds merge.



This event will serve as a crucial step towards increasing the global understanding of blockchain's role in creating more efficient, transparent, and secure systems, as well as exploring its contributions to the rapidly emerging metaverse landscape.



