Omar Calls For Creation Of New Assets At Strategic Locations Within And Outside J & K To Meet Future Needs

11/20/2024 2:08:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday called for the creation of new assets at strategic locations within and outside the Union territory to meet future needs and generate additional revenue.

Abdullah, while reviewing the functioning of the Hospitality and Protocol Department, asked officials to ensure optimal utilisation, upgradation, and renovation of departmental assets both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Commissioner Secretary Rashmi Singh made a detailed presentation on the department's assets, including those located outside Jammu & Kashmir, such as properties in Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, and Mumbai, an official spokesman said.

The chief minister reviewed the functioning and status of prominent properties, including those in Chanakyapuri, 5-Prithvi Raj Road, and Rajaji Marg in Delhi, emphasising the need to fully utilise these assets and upgrade facilities to enhance their utility.

Abdullah also directed focused efforts on properties at Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Srinagar, Udhampur, and Jammu, ensuring they are used efficiently and maintained to high standards.

Discussions during the meeting covered revenue realization, rate revision, and facelifting of prized properties, particularly 5-Prithvi Raj Road in New Delhi, the spokesman said.

The chief minister reiterated the need for the creation of new assets at strategic locations within and outside J&K to meet future needs and generate additional revenue.

He also directed the immediate renovation and upgradation of the Banquet Hall in Srinagar, including improvements to the audio system, furniture, bathrooms, and other amenities.

Abdullah stressed the importance of fire safety measures and fire audits in properties, especially heritage sites where invaluable items are stored, ensuring these assets are protected against potential risks.

The meeting also addressed the augmentation of existing assets, strengthening manpower by filling various vacant posts, and revisiting recruitment rules to improve efficiency and operational capabilities within the department.

The chief minister reiterated the importance of maximizing the potential of H&P assets while ensuring their upkeep and modernization to reflect the government's commitment to efficiency and resourcefulness.

Kashmir Observer

