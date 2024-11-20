India plans on sending thousands of troops to area struck by ethnic violence

(MENAFN) India is sending more than 5,000 additional to the northeastern state of Manipur, which has been grappling with escalating ethnic violence. The deployment follows a series of deadly clashes and widespread displacement that have plagued the state since May 2023. Indian Home Amit Shah convened a meeting on Monday with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and other top officials to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the region, where recent mob violence has intensified.



The has ordered the dispatch of 50 additional companies of the Central Armed Forces (CAPF) and border security personnel to Manipur, strengthening the presence of security forces in the state. This follows the earlier deployment of 2,000 CAPF troops in September after a series of rocket strikes and drone bombings led to significant casualties.



The violence in Manipur, which pits the majority Meitei community against the minority Kuki group, has been marked by revenge attacks and escalating tensions. This weekend, protests over the killing of three women and children in Jiribam district led to mobs attacking the residences of state ministers and local officials, resulting in property damage and arson. Since the conflict began in May, at least 200 people have been killed, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108904928