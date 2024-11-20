Russia, China draw closer

(MENAFN) Russia and China, two of Asia's largest powers, share a complex historical relationship shaped by both rivalry and strategic cooperation. In the aftermath of World War II, their ties fluctuated, often influenced by external pressures. Recently, with Russia facing increasing isolation from the West—especially following its military intervention in Ukraine—it has found itself drawing closer to Beijing. This alignment is significant in the context of growing US-China tensions in the Western Pacific and raises important questions for India, which maintains strategic relationships with both Russia and the United States.



Historically, Russia and China’s rivalry dates back to the 17th century, primarily due to territorial disputes in Siberia. Their relationship shifted dramatically after the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, when the Soviet Union initially supported China during the Chinese Civil War. However, ideological differences soon surfaced, particularly between Mao Zedong and Nikita Khrushchev, with China dissatisfied by Soviet policies and Moscow’s engagement with India. This rivalry culminated in the Sino-Soviet split and military confrontations along their border in the 1960s.



Despite these tensions, the relationship thawed under Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s, leading to diplomatic and economic cooperation after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. The two countries’ strategic partnership has grown since then, shaping the geopolitical landscape of the region. Although trade imbalances, intellectual property concerns, and China’s growing influence in Central Asia—traditionally Russia’s sphere of influence—have created friction, Moscow and Beijing have signed numerous agreements, solidifying their relationship as a strategic partnership, particularly in opposition to US influence.



The expansion of NATO, particularly the potential inclusion of Ukraine, has further strengthened the Russia-China alliance, with Russia increasingly turning to China as a counterbalance to Western pressure. This growing partnership coincides with Russia’s increased trade relations with China, driven in part by escalating US sanctions and the ongoing US-China trade war, adding complexity to global geopolitical dynamics.

