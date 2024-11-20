Stephen King abandons ‘toxic’ X

(MENAFN) Renowned horror author Stephen King has announced his departure from X (formerly Twitter), citing the platform's increasingly "toxic" environment. In a post on Thursday, King expressed his disappointment with the platform’s atmosphere, stating he had tried to stay but could no longer tolerate the negativity. He encouraged his followers to connect with him on Threads, a competitor to X developed by Meta.



King, who is a vocal critic of Elon Musk, refuted rumors the platform’s owner had banned him, and denied making disparaging comments about Musk, including a claim that he called Musk the “new first lady” to Donald Trump. Despite his long-standing criticisms of Trump, King had dismissed Musk's political statements, including comments made during the 2020 presidential campaign.



King's exit is part of a wider trend, as several other high-profile figures, including CNN's Don Lemon, have also left X, citing its failure to promote civil discourse and its growing tolerance for hate speech. Musk, who acquired the platform in 2022, has faced backlash for his handling of content moderation, as well as for his political shifts, notably his increasing support for the Republican Party and donations to Trump’s campaign.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108904908