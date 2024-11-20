Sybiha Calls On Global Ukrainian Community To Support Ukraine's Struggle With Renewed Vigour

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In New York, a prayer service was held at St. George's Church to mark the 1000th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, attended by diplomats and representatives of the Ukrainian community.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent in New York, Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, read out an address from Foreign Andrii Sybiha, who called on the global Ukrainian community to actively support Ukraine's struggle“for the hearts of the free world.”

“Now, more than ever, we are counting on your active participation in defending Ukraine's interests,” the minister said.

He especially appealed to the American community.“Your voice here in the United States must be loud and decisive. The support of the United States is crucial because Europe and the entire developed world take into account their decisions,” the address says.

Sybiha called for“joining public events in support of Ukraine in the streets and squares of cities with a renewed vigour.”

“Bring news about Ukraine to the world, debunk lies and enemy propaganda. Ukrainians in Ukraine are an example of resilience, Ukrainians in the world are an example of unity,” added Sybiha.

Andriy Dobriansky, the head of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America in New York, emphasized in his speech that“Russia is committing genocide against Ukraine, brazenly and in full view of the world.”

He stressed that Ukraine's heroes must be provided with all the assistance they need in their fight for freedom as soon as possible, including military support.

On behalf of the UCC, he welcomed President Joe Biden's“belated decision” to allow Ukraine to use American weapons to strike Russian territory.

Dobriansky stressed that Ukraine's allies must understand that what is happening in Ukraine today will determine how future generations will live in democratic or totalitarian states, whether they will be free or enslaved.

The event was attended by the ambassadors of Luxembourg, Moldova, Honduras, Poland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Sweden, as well as diplomats from Latvia, Georgia, Italy, Cyprus, France, and other countries.

On this day, rallies in support of Ukraine were held across the United States, including Time Square in New York.