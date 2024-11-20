Coating Additives Market: Highlighting The Growth Drivers And Investment Opportunities During 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coating additives are chemical compounds incorporated into paints, coatings, and surface treatments to enhance their properties.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published an extensive report on the global coating additives market which states that the accounted for $10.0 billion in 2022. The study further adds that the sector is expected to gather a sum of $17.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during 2023-2032. The report classifies the landscape into various segments based on type, function, formulation, and end-use industry. Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Questions Covered in the Report- What is the total revenue share of the coating additives market?- What are the major growth drivers influencing the growth of the landscape?- Which region is expected to have the highest CAGR in the coming period?- What are the latest trends in the industry?An Overview of the Dynamic Nature of the MarketThe AMR report puts an emphasis on the leading growth drivers, market restraints, and investment opportunities in the industry. The study states that the increased demand for coating additives from the architectural, automotive, and industrial sectors is expected to contribute to the expansion of the market in the coming period. Additionally, the strict environmental regulations enacted by governments across the globe have impacted the growth of the landscape positively.However, concerns related to the mixing of solid waste of paints and coatings into local sanitary sewers have restricted the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the rising demand for multifunctional additives and growing awareness regarding the advantages offered by these compounds have created favorable conditions for the growth of the sector. Furthermore, the surge in demand for water-borne and powder-based coatings for green construction projects has opened new avenues for growth in the landscape.Latest Developments in the IndustryThe coating additives market has transformed significantly in the last few years due to the advancements in material sciences and the emergence of new trends. For instance, many companies operating in this sphere have invested heavily in the development of sustainable coatings. Unlike traditional chemicals which are full of volatile organic compounds, green coatings are specifically designed to reduce carbon emissions and reduce air and water pollution.At the same time, new types of coating additives are being launched which offer high-quality abrasion and corrosion resistance. Even UV-resistant compounds have been unveiled by some leading players in the landscape, thus opening new investment opportunities. In the last few years, anti-microbial coating additives have been developed that prevent the growth of fungi, bacteria, mold, etc., on the surface. In the post-pandemic era, these products have gained significant popularity due to increased awareness about immunity and healthy living.Competitive Scenario of the LandscapeThe AMR report provides a holistic analysis of the leading companies operating in the industry, along with their growth strategies. The study also features interviews with the major stakeholders in the industry to help businesses understand the dynamic nature of the landscape. The key players profiled in the AMR report include:- Dow- CLARIANT- Ashland- BASF SE- Momentive- Evonik Industries AG- Eastman Chemical Company- Arkema- LANXESS- SolvayIn conclusion, the study on the coating additives market by AMR throws light on the various aspects of the industry to aid businesses in making the right investment decisions. In conclusion, the study on the coating additives market by AMR throws light on the various aspects of the industry to aid businesses in making the right investment decisions. The actionable data and market intelligence offered in the study help enterprises to align with the evolving industry dynamics, thereby expanding their footprint globally.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: /purchase-options We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

