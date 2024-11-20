798·751 On Site Music Project: An Electronic Music Festival In A Post-Industrial Setting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From November 8th to 10th, 2024, the On Site Project took over the 798 Art Center, delivering Asia's largest modular synthesizer music event to an enthusiastic crowd.









The On Site Music Project is a newly launched cross-genre music festival by 798·751. It spans over 2,000 square meters, featuring eight distinct zones brimming with opportunities to connect, explore, and celebrate electronic music. It also seamlessly blends music and contemporary art, while highlights the raw power of live performance. On Site created a dynamic cultural space where art, music, and the audience converge, each became an integral part of the "on-site" experience.









As an extension of the International Art Season , the three-day event showcased more than 100 electronic musicians from 13 countries and regions, delivering nearly 100 electrifying performances.

Notable music labels, including DAWless Teahouse, Metasonar, and Pantheon, collaborated to present an exhilarating lineup of live performances, offering an unparalleled "on-site" experience for the audience.

The On Site Music Project also enlisted two visionary artists to elevate the event beyond sound, creating fully immersive installations that redefined the boundaries of space, perception, and emotion.

Artist chenshizen explored the dialogue between humanity and nature through plant-based installations, while Yang Song used metal sculptures to reflect on the interplay of speed, light, time, and space. These installations added a tactile and conceptual dimension to the festival, transforming music into a multi-sensory journey.









Speaking at the event forum, Miranda Yan, Deputy General Manager of Beijing 798 Culture Technology Co., Ltd., emphasized the festival's mission: to showcase Beijing's vibrant creativity.“Whether it's through the cool exhibitions or through music, theater, or dance, they provide rooms for inspiration, encouraging people to cross boundaries and explore new creative frontiers,” Yan said.

798·751 community is hosting a diverse array of cultural and tech events, offering unique experiences to the public while fostering international cultural exchange. Through these efforts, 798·751 continues to contribute to Beijing's growth as a global cultural and exchange hub.



