Labbit LIMS Enhances Commitment To Data Security And Privacy With SOC 2 Type II Certification

VICTORIA, BC, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Semaphore Solutions , creator of Labbit and a leader in laboratory informatics solutions, is excited to announce the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type II audit. SOC 2 is a standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA). Attainment of certification with SOC 2 Type II indicates Semaphore and Labbit's rigor in the five SOC 2 trust services criteria: security, privacy, confidentiality, availability, and processing integrity.

Achievement of a successful SOC 2 Type II audit indicates that Semaphore's internal controls, policies, and procedures conform to standards that demonstrate both the suitability of the design and the operating effectiveness of processes and controls pertaining to the SOC 2 criteria.

SOC 2 audits are performed by an accredited Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) firm which determine that controls are in place to protect internal and customer data and that these protections are fully operational and functional. Semaphore's audits were conducted by Johanson Group , trusted providers of security and compliance audit services.

"SOC 2 certification is an important part of our commitment to deliver mission-critical solutions to the world's leading laboratories. Our customers use Labbit to manage processes and data that directly impact individual patient health outcomes, and they need a partner that is committed to security and reliability," says Peter Smith, CEO at Semaphore Solutions. "We look forward to engaging in regular SOC 2 audits, as they represent an excellent opportunity to evaluate the continuous improvement of our internal security practices.

Semaphore Solutions is a leading informatics service and SaaS company that provides software solutions to support leading laboratories across a variety of industries including manufacturing, innovative disease research, molecular diagnostics, and drug discovery and development. For more information, please visit .

