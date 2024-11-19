Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8) Multiple 50M+ Spodumene Bearing Intercepts At Falcon Little Lake Target

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8) is pleased to announce a strong start to the targeted winter program at its Falcon Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. The mineralised drill intercepts highlight the potential for further scale of the mineralised system.

Highlights

- Spodumene-bearing pegmatites intersected in all holes since the commencement of the 2024 Winter drill program at the Falcon Lake Lithium Project including:

o 54.1m of mineralised pegmatite intersected in hole 24FL-107

o 55.95m of mineralised pegmatite intersected in hole 24FL-108

o 21.3m of mineralised pegmatite intersected in hole 24FL-110

- Expansion of Mineralisation: This drilling has expanded the mineralised zone at the Falcon Little Lake target, extending both down dip and to the south

- The initial first 4 holes of this program are building on the previously announced Falcon Little Lake Significant intercepts including:

o 24.90 metres @ 1.34% Li2O from 18.95m down-hole, 24FL-098

- Including 5.8m @ 1.98% Li2O

o 18.40 metres @ 1.88% Li2O from 55.00m down-hole, 24FL-100

- Including 5.0m @ 2.44% Li2O

o 25.60 metres @ 0.93% Li2O from 57.50m down-hole, 24FL-102

Including 11.95m @ 1.32% Li2O

The first 4 holes completed at the Falcon Little Lake pegmatite target since the commencement of winter drilling operations, have all intersected mineralisation (Appendix 1, Table 1*), expanding the mineralised zone both down dip and to the south.

The Falcon Little Lake spodumene-bearing pegmatite is open in all directions. Samples from this target are being expedited and expected to be received within the next 3 to 4 weeks, and further drilling is planned pending these results.

A concise 2024 winter drilling program at the Falcon Lake Lithium Project is targeting the first of the +20 high-priority pegmatite discoveries from the 2023 and 2024 field program and expands on the ~12,000m, of drilling completed to date.

Battery Age CEO, Nigel Broomham, commented:

"We are thrilled to announce a strong start to our 2024 winter drilling program at the Falcon Lake Lithium Project. The early results from our drilling at the Falcon Little Lake target are incredibly promising, with multiple significant spodumene-bearing intercepts, including 54.1m and 55.95m of mineralised pegmatite in holes 24FL-107 and 24FL-108, respectively. These results confirm the growth potential of this discovery and highlight the expanding scale of the mineralised system.

We are excited by the potential for further significant discoveries as we continue to prioritize our exploration efforts in this highly prospective area. These early drilling results, combined with the significant intercepts from previous campaigns, position us well for continued success as we work to unlock the full potential of Falcon Lake".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

