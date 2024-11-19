22 Media Outlets In Palestine Awarded Grants To Support Public Interest Journalism

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has announced the recipients of 22 grants under a $1 million fund designed to support public interest journalism in Palestine.

The names of the winners were unveiled at the First Palestine in Ramallah on Monday, marking a significant step toward bolstering independent journalism in the region, according to IFJ statement.

Among the 22 recipients, six media organisations are based in Gaza, while 16 are located in the West Bank. Of the latter, seven are in Ramallah, three in Nablus, two in Beit Jala, and one each in Hebron, Jenin, Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

The grants are allocated to both national and local media outlets, ensuring broad geographic and thematic support. Applications were evaluated by a panel of experts using a rigorous process designed by the IFJ to ensure a balanced distribution of funds.

The funding will help cover critical operational costs, including the salaries of journalists and the continued production of public interest reporting.

"We hope that our collective efforts will pave the way for the establishment of a national media fund, which offers long-term funding opportunities to a broader range of media actors in Palestine,” said IFJ General-Secretary Anthony Bellanger.

This funding initiative is part of the broader Public Interest Media Project, a collaborative effort between the IFJ, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) and the Palestinian Media Sector Coordination Group (PMSCG).

It is supported by the International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM), which channels multilateral funding to independent, public-interest media organisations in 50 eligible low- and middle-income countries.

As media outlets in Palestine face growing challenges, particularly in Gaza, the IFJ initiative provides crucial support to ensure access to independent, reliable, and diverse news.