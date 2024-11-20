Pentagon announces AUKUS to jointly examine hypersonic missiles

(MENAFN) The US, UK, and Australia have launched a new initiative under their AUKUS security pact to advance the testing and development of hypersonic missiles and related technologies. This project, called the Hypersonic Flight Test and Experimentation (HyFliTE) Project Arrangement (PA), will include up to six joint missile launches by 2028, with a total investment of $252 million.



The HyFliTE initiative aims to accelerate the pace of hypersonic missile testing by combining resources and testing facilities across the three nations. Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Pete Nguyen stated that the goal is to enhance their collective ability to develop both offensive and defensive hypersonic technologies. Heidi Shyu, US Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, emphasized that the collaboration would advance critical technologies and speed up their deployment.



Currently, the US and UK are behind Russia and China in hypersonic missile development. Russia’s Kinzhal and Avangard missiles, along with China’s DF-ZF, have been in service for several years, and Russia has used hypersonic weapons in combat. While the US successfully tested a hypersonic missile in 2017, it has yet to deploy such weapons due to failed tests and canceled programs. The UK aims to develop its own hypersonic cruise missile by 2030. Australia, having collaborated with the US on hypersonic technology for over 15 years, is a key partner in this new initiative.



The project will involve over 90 suppliers from AUKUS nations and their European allies, with potential commercial value reaching up to $1.27 billion. UK Defence Secretary John Healey called the agreement a “landmark arrangement,” asserting that it would enhance collective security and position the AUKUS bloc at the forefront of defense technology innovation.

