Media reports NATO nations preparing its people for war

(MENAFN) Several Nordic nations have begun issuing advice to their populations on how to prepare for potential wars or other crises, according to multiple reports. This week, Sweden distributed millions of updated booklets titled *“In case of crisis or war,”* which are significantly larger than previous editions. The Swedish cited the escalating security situation due to the Ukraine conflict as the reason for the increased guidance. Mikael Frisell, head of Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency, emphasized the importance of strengthening national resilience in the face of possible crises, including war.



Finland has also launched a new website focused on preparing for emergencies, while Norway has been distributing pamphlets encouraging citizens to be self-sufficient for up to a week in the event of war, extreme weather, or other threats. The guides provide detailed instructions on how individuals should respond to various scenarios and stress the importance of personal preparedness.



In Finland, citizens are advised to be ready for winter power outages, stock up on iodine tablets (for radiation protection), and keep emergency food supplies. Sweden’s recommendations include storing enough food and water for 72 hours, with a focus on basics like potatoes, cabbage, carrots, and eggs. Denmark has similarly informed its population on the necessary supplies for enduring a crisis lasting up to three days.



Both Sweden and Finland, after abandoning their long-standing policies of military non-alignment, joined NATO in recent years amid rising tensions with Russia. Norway and Denmark are founding NATO members.

MENAFN20112024000045015687ID1108904876