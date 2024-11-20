Trump’s security director candidate criticizes Biden’s Ukraine missile ‘escalation’

(MENAFN) Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for national security adviser, has strongly criticized President Joe Biden's reported decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-supplied long-range missiles, such as the ATACMS, against Russian targets. Speaking to Fox News, Waltz warned that this move would only escalate the conflict, undermining efforts to bring the war to a peaceful end, a goal that has prioritized.



Although the Biden administration has not officially confirmed the reports, which were initially published by the New York Times, Waltz expressed concern that such a shift would further destabilize the situation. He also pointed out that, as the incoming national security adviser, he was not briefed on the decision by the outgoing administration, highlighting the lack of coordination.



Waltz emphasized that the broader strategy of ending the war, which Trump is focused on, contrasts sharply with Biden’s tactical escalation. Waltz framed Trump’s approach as one focused on negotiation and a strategic framework for peace, rather than increasing military engagement. He added that many of Trump’s supporters view Biden’s move as an attempt to complicate any potential peace negotiations.



The US has provided over $64 billion in military aid to Ukraine, including weapons with significant firepower, but this new permission to use long-range missiles has raised concerns in Moscow. Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly warned that such actions would constitute direct NATO involvement in the conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that if Ukraine actually uses these missiles against Russian territory, Moscow’s response would be "adequate and tangible."

