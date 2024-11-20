Slovak Premier criticizes ‘senseless’ Biden missile retreat

(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has sharply criticized US President Joe Biden’s reported decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles against deep Russian targets, calling it a “senseless” and “counterproductive” escalation. Fico described the move as an attempt to disrupt US President-elect Donald Trump’s potential peace initiatives and said it would delay peace talks. He expressed surprise at how quickly some EU countries supported the decision, arguing that it exposed the EU’s inability to formulate independent foreign policy and signaled that the West is intent on prolonging the war in Ukraine.



Fico's government has instructed Slovakia’s defense and foreign ministers to oppose the decision in international forums. He emphasized that Slovakia, as a neighboring country to Ukraine, strongly disagrees with the US’s actions, seeing them as harmful to Slovakia's national interests and stability. The Slovak leader reiterated his support for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning that Western countries' direct involvement in targeting Russian territory would significantly escalate the conflict and make NATO nations active participants in the war. Fico has consistently opposed the unconditional support for Ukraine from both the EU and NATO, aligning with Hungary in calling for a ceasefire and peace negotiations.

