(MENAFN) Germany, despite its significant economic power and historical ties with Russia, has become a void at the heart of Europe. Following the recent collapse of its government, the country is heading toward early parliamentary scheduled for February 2025, with the Christian Union (CDU) likely to lead the next administration. CDU leader Friedrich Merz has pledged that, if elected, he will issue an ultimatum to Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, threatening to provide Kiev with cruise missiles to strike Russian territory if the demand is not met. This provocative stance has raised concerns about escalating tensions between Russia and the West.



However, despite these dramatic statements, Germany's political actions are constrained by its dependence on the United States. German politicians, even those in positions of power, cannot take significant military or political steps without U.S. approval. As a result, any shifts in Germany’s political landscape should be viewed through the lens of its subordination to U.S. interests, with Berlin struggling to carve out an independent role amidst America's overwhelming global influence.

