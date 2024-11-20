Fault gets identified in undersea data cable between two NATO nations

(MENAFN) A fault has been identified in the C-Lion1 undersea data cable linking Finland and Germany, which runs approximately 1,200 kilometers under the Baltic Sea, from Helsinki to Rostock. The disruption was discovered during a routine inspection early Monday morning by technicians from Cinia, a Finnish state-owned data services company. All fiber connections in the cable are reported to be cut, and while the cause is under investigation, a company spokesperson suggested that such breaks are often caused by external factors.



Samuli Bergström, head of the Finnish Cybersecurity Center, stated that Finland's internet traffic is being rerouted through alternative cables and that disturbances are common, sometimes caused by weather or shipping activities. Finland’s intelligence service, SUPO, noted that undersea cable damage is often due to human activity, such as fishing or anchoring, and while it’s too early to determine the cause, cable breakages are a frequent global occurrence.



The C-Lion1 cable, operational since 2016, was designed to enhance Finland's connectivity with central Europe. It is located near the Nord Stream pipelines, which were damaged by sabotage in 2022. While no party has claimed responsibility for the pipeline explosions, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh has suggested the involvement of the US and Norway, while some media reports point to a Ukrainian group as the perpetrators.





