Tara Reade reflects on unexpected landslide victory of Donald Trump in 2024 election

(MENAFN) Tara Reade reflects on the unexpected landslide victory of Donald in the 2024 election, which saw Republicans regain control of the White House, House, and Senate. She argues that the results clearly showed the American people's rejection of endless wars, overreach, censorship, and a biased media. Reade points to key events, such as the Pennsylvania Amish protests, which mobilized voters, and growing distrust of mainstream as pivotal factors in the outcome.



She criticizes the Party's reliance on elite endorsements and celebrity support, claiming these efforts alienated average voters. With Trump’s upcoming inauguration, Reade predicts bold changes in governance, highlighted by unconventional picks like Matt Gaetz, Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard. Reade emphasizes Gaetz’s commitment to reducing government power and challenging the establishment, noting his history of advocating for whistleblowers and opposing bureaucratic overreach.

