Germany threatens China

(MENAFN) Germany’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has warned China of potential sanctions amid intelligence reports suggesting that Beijing is providing military support to Russia in the form of drones. These reports, discussed by EU diplomats in Brussels, allege that a Chinese factory is producing drones for shipment to Russia. While the EU official cited credible intelligence, there is no definitive proof of direct military cooperation between China and Russia.



Following the EU foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday, Baerbock indicated that the EU would impose further sanctions if these claims are confirmed, specifically targeting Chinese drone exports. Italy’s Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, also urged China to avoid escalating the situation, stressing the importance of sending a clear message to Beijing.



China has strongly denied the allegations, calling them “baseless speculation.” The Chinese government maintained that it handles military exports responsibly and has never provided lethal weapons to any party in the conflict. In response to Western accusations, China banned the export of civilian drones with military applications in July.



This controversy follows earlier US sanctions imposed on Chinese companies accused of supplying drone engines and parts to Russia. Additionally, the US has targeted Iranian firms for their alleged role in supplying military drones to Moscow. With both the US and EU focused on curbing Russia's access to military technology, tensions over China's role in the Ukraine conflict continue to rise.

