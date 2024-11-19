Efficiency Gains Cause Research Firm To Raise Its Targets For Marathon Performance
Date
11/19/2024 11:07:42 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) , a leading Cryptocurrency mining company, is turning heads with
its efficiency gains
and strategic growth. H.C. Wainwright, a prominent research firm, has
raised its price target
for Marathon from $27 to $28 while maintaining its“Buy” rating. The upgrade acknowledges the company's significant operational improvements and proactive strategies, demonstrating resilience and adaptability despite facing revenue challenges.
In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, Marathon posted revenue of $131.6 million, reflecting a 9% decline from the previous quarter's $145.1 million. Despite this dip, the company delivered remarkable operational results. Marathon's energized hash rate, a key measure of mining power, surged by...
Read More>>
About BillionDollarClub
BillionDollarClub
(“BDC”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the biggest and brightest companies covered by IBN. It is one of 70+ brands within the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BDC is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BDC brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.
BDC is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from BillionDollarClub, text“Billion” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BillionDollarClub website applicable to all content provided by BDC, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
BillionDollarClub
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
BillionDollarClub
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN19112024000224011066ID1108904446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.