His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani Attends 8Th Edition Of His Highness's International Anti-Corruption Award

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attended the ceremony honoring the winners of the eighth edition of the HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award, organized in cooperation with the United Nations, at the National and Center in San Jose, the capital of Costa Rica. The ceremony was held today in the presence of HE First Vice President of the Republic of Costa Rica Stephan Brunner Neibig.

During the ceremony, His Highness and HE the First Vice President of Costa Rica watched a documentary film about the history of the Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award. They also watched a film about the competitors and winners, highlighting their achievements in their respective fields. Additionally, several videos were shown showcasing efforts to promote and enhance transparency and combat corruption.

Following this, His Highness and HE the First Vice President of Costa Rica honored the award winners. They presented the Lifetime or Outstanding Achievement Award for Excellence in Anti-Corruption to Dr. Muna Buchahin. The Academic Research and Education in Anti-Corruption Award was jointly awarded to Professor Robert Klitgaard and Professor Alberto Vannucci.

The award for Safeguarding Sports from Corruption was given to Dr. Rodrigo Arias Grillo and Professor Elias Bantekas. The Innovation or Investigative Journalism in Anti-Corruption Award was presented to Khadija Sharife. The Youth Creativity and Engagement in Anti-Corruption Award was jointly awarded to Gayo James Mpuya and the Mejor Mexico organization.

HE the First Vice President of Costa Rica delivered a speech on this occasion, congratulating the winners of the Anti-Corruption Excellence Award. He praised their efforts and achievements, as well as the organizers of the award.

Additionally, HE United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions Alexander Zouev, and HE UN Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri each delivered speeches during the event.

The ceremony was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness, several ministers from the Republic of Costa Rica, members of the High-Level Award Committee and the award's Assessment Advisory Board, previous winners of the award, senior officials, and other distinguished guests. (QNA)

