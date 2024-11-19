AT&T, Arbor Day Foundation Distribute 250 Trees During Community Giveaway

(MENAFN- 3BL) DALLAS, November 19, 2024 /3BL/ - The Arbor Day Foundation and its longstanding collaborator AT&T recently distributed 250 free trees during its community E-Waste Drive to support bridging the digital divide. Hosted at AT&T's Dallas headquarters, the event also featured music, food and family-friendly activities.

Trees were given to the first 250 attendees who brought“e-waste” to the event. Electronic waste or“e-waste” is discarded or unwanted electronic items like cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, and radios. For every pound of e-waste collected, AT&T committed to donating one laptop to support digital access for members of the local community. In total, nearly 600 pounds of e-waste was collected.

"AT&T is proud to collaborate with the Arbor Day Foundation to not only enhance our community through tree planting but also to promote sustainability through our e-waste initiatives," said Shannon Carroll, Associate Vice President of Global Environmental Sustainability at AT&T. "In 2023, AT&T recovered 12.9 million devices, ensuring they were reused or properly recycled. E-waste initiatives like this help the public declutter old electronics, help bridge the digital divide, and improve the environment with tree planting, making a significant impact on both sustainability and digital accessibility."

AT&T has partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation since 2005, helping to plant more than 1.2 million trees nationwide.

“Through nearly two decades of partnership AT&T has demonstrated the meaningful impact that we can create when businesses prioritize people and the planet,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.“Events like this showcase the power of collaboration to build healthier, greener communities.”

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at href="" at . Investors can learn more at href="" at .

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday .

