'Twas Christmas To Passover By Stephen S. Ahokas, DVM

Unveiling the Divine Connection from Bethlehem to Calvary

Stephen S. Ahokas, DVM, is excited to announce the release of his enlightening book, 'Twas Christmas to Passover: God's Graphic Image of a Savior Who Would Die for His People. This compelling read offers a deep exploration and profound understanding of the connection between the Jewish Passover and Christ's birth and death as the ultimate fulfillment of the Passover-a connection that has been virtually missed and underappreciated by both Jews and Gentiles throughout the centuries since His birth and death took place. Ahokas says the inspiration for the book came to him over forty years ago, while he was studying at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. While he was there, he began to see that God doesn't write just words. He writes word pictures.“That is when I first began to see in a very rudimentary way that the circumstances surrounding Christ's birth presented a sign or word-picture for the Jewish people (His people) that He was born to be the Savior Who would one day die for them . . . and for all mankind,” says Ahokas.For Ahokas, the urgency for searching for and finding a more complete understanding of God's Word-picture also came to him during his veterinary studies. Ahokas goes on,“While a few of us were in equine anesthesiology clinics, we overheard one of our clinical professors say to some of his colleagues and students that, because he is Jewish, he can't place his faith in Christ. That made me sad, and from that moment on, I have sensed a commissioning by God to find the true understanding that my professor-and virtually all mankind, theologians included-have missed for over two thousand years.”Ahokas continues,“Now, having acquired a much deeper understanding of God's Word-picture, I finally realize that one cannot fully understand the meaning of the Passover by studying the Old Testament and Torah, alone. Likewise, one cannot fully understand the meaning of Christ's birth by studying His birth, alone. Finally, one cannot fully understand the meaning of Christ's death by studying His death, alone. We can walk into any cemetery on any given date and see two dates on every tombstone; a date of birth and a date of death. For Christ's time on earth, the dates were Christmas and Passover. By studying the circumstances surrounding His birth and the circumstances surrounding His death together, and by superimposing them over the puzzle of Old Testament Passover traditions, we can finally understand Who it really was that was born, and how He was the only One Who can-and ultimately did-fulfill the Passover. Furthermore, we can finally see and understand the Passover as the most beautiful salvation poem ever written. For we can finally begin to see the intimacy with which God shelters and redeems His people. And from all of this, we can finally see, with crystal clear understanding, the connection between Old Testament Judaism and New Testament Christianity. Finally, we can say with great conviction that Jews and Gentiles alike can have the same heritage in God.”Although 'Twas Christmas to Passover: God's Graphic Image of a Savior Who Would Die for His People contains deep and thoughtful insight into Old Testament Judaism and New Testament Christianity, don't let that lead you to believe it will go over your head and can't be an enjoyable read. Its deep insight comes not from deep theology, but from its vivid word pictures found right in the Old and New Testaments. Philip Van Heusen, a man with over forty years of experience as a pastor, and who serves as a literary critic as well, has reviewed and said this about 'Twas Christmas to Passover. Can a book be filled with theological ideas and teachings while still being readable and enjoyable? If we are talking about 'Twas Christmas to Passover by Stephen S. Ahokas, the answer is a resounding“YES!!”Ahokas' book is available for purchase on major online retail platforms, and can be purchased through local bookstores. For more information, to request a copy, or to invite Stephen S. Ahokas for speaking engagements or book signings, please visit his official web site, .About Stephen S. Ahokas, DVM: Stephen Ahokas grew up as a pastor's son. While growing up in his father's home and church, he acquired a basic understanding of how to explain the meaning of Christ's birth and death to others. Meanwhile, from the world outside his father's home and church, he acquired an understanding of how the world tries to explain away the meaning of the birth and death of Christ. Ahokas studied music education, wildlife management, and pre-veterinary medicine at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He obtained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at The Ohio State University. While in veterinary school, he acquired a more experiential understanding of how to explain the meaning of the birth and death of Christ through involvement in a campus ministry called Campus Crusade for Christ. Since then, he has been an avid student of the Bible, especially of the Passover and the circumstances surrounding the birth and death of Christ.

