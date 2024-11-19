Medusind Announces Strategic Affiliation With Tebra To Expand RCM Solutions And Practice Management Support For Independent Medical Practices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Medusind , a national leader in medical and revenue cycle management, announced today that it has entered into a strategic affiliation with the California-based medical software firm Tebra, making it

a

certified reseller

of Tebra's well-regarded EHR and patient experience solutions for independent medical practices.

As a result of this strategic affiliation, Medusind will be able to provide an enhanced

end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) solution for independent medical practices, streamlined practice management solutions, and a

best-in-class Electronic Health Record (EHR) platform.

In addition, Tebra clients will gain easy access to one of the largest and most trusted providers of RCM solutions for physician groups.

Tebra, headquartered in Orange County, California, was formed in 2021 when two industry leaders - PatientPop, known for practice growth technology, and Kareo, a leader in cloud-based clinical and financial software, merged forces.

Tebra's robust suite of solutions streamlines every aspect of the care journey - from patient acquisition to clinical management.

Medusind is a leading provider of medical and dental revenue cycle management services in the United States. Medusind proudly offers high-touch, customizable RCM solutions with industry-leading technology and innovation that support the sustainability and scalability of healthcare organizations of all sizes and specialties.

"Our strategic affiliation with Tebra marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify and streamline the billing processes for healthcare providers," said Jose Rivero, CEO of Medusind. "By offering the option to combine our expertise in revenue cycle management with Tebra's EHR technology, we're creating a seamless solution that enhances operational efficiency and reduces the administrative burden that most medical practices face."

"With over 20 years' experience in the medical software space, we are excited to collaborate with Medusind to deliver a best-in-class, comprehensive offering to independent practitioners," shares Kevin Marasco, Tebra's Chief Growth Officer. "This collaboration builds on our continued commitment to helping independent practices thrive."

"This strategic affiliation leverages the strengths of both organizations," said James Caleo, Medusind's Chief Growth Officer. "We are thrilled that now we'll able to tap into Tebra's software solutions to continue to enable providers to focus on what matters most – delivering exceptional patient care while ensuring they get reimbursed accurately and on time."

About Tebra:

Tebra , headquartered in Southern California, empowers independent healthcare practices with cutting-edge AI and automation to drive growth, streamline care, and boost efficiency. Our all-in-one EHR and billing platform delivers everything you need to attract and engage your patients. Inspired by "vertebrae," our name embodies our mission to be the backbone of healthcare success. With over 165,000 providers and 190 million patient records, Tebra is redefining healthcare through innovation and a commitment to customer success.

About Medusind:

Medusind

is a national dental and medical revenue cycle management (RCM) service leader. The company's client-focused model aims to remove barriers to practice growth and accelerate profitability for healthcare organizations. Medical and dental providers of all sizes and specialties leverage Medusind's tech-enabled RCM services, benefiting from its deep industry expertise, leading-edge technology, and robust operational capability.

