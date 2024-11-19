Rentals Are A Constant Drain: CM Calls For Reform In Estates Department

Calling rentals“a constant drain,” he proposed shifting focus towards projects and suggested short-term hiring as an interim measure.



The Chief Minister highlighted inefficiencies in the current system and stressed the importance of addressing structural and operational gaps.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Estates Department Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Secretary Public Works (Roads & Buildings) Bhupinder Kumar, Director Estates Jammu/Kashmir Tariq Ganai, and other concerned officers.



ACS Estates Department gave a detailed presentation of the functioning and assets of Estates Department in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the Estates Department to prepare assets and occupancy lists for properties in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions, to ensure that there is proper mechanism for allotments as per entitlement.

He called for the establishment of consolidated allotment rules to ensure transparency and accountability in alloting accommodations.



The Chief Minister also gave directions for assessment of dilapidated properties, seeking a comprehensive report on their current state and proposals for renovation or repurposing.



On modernizing Civil Secretariat infrastructure, Abdullah stressed the need for enhanced weatherproofing to make Srinagar offices more winter-friendly and Jammu offices more summer-friendly.



To improve financial management, he instructed officials to study penal rent policies in other states for implementing a fair and effective system.



The Chief Minister urged prioritizing suitable lodging arrangements for MLAs, particularly during assembly sessions in January or February. The meeting reviewed ongoing projects, including the construction of flats at Sarwal, Ahata Amar Singh and Lower Muthi in Jammu division, as well as 400 flats at Pampore and new flats at Jawahar Nagar in Kashmir division. Officials informed that these projects are nearing completion and are expected to alleviate the growing demand for residential accommodations. The Estates Department's CAPEX Budget for 2024-25 was also discussed and the meeting was informed that 68.7% expenditure has been made in respect of current year's budget.

The Chief Minister Omar Abdullah advocated for a one-time investment approach to develop assets that can be monetized in the future, while also reassessing commercial property rentals at current market rates and upgrading electrical infrastructure in both Jammu and Srinagar secretariats.



The meeting concluded with discussions on proposed projects, including a Gate Plaza at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and other developmental initiatives in Jammu.

Abdullah reiterated the importance of holistic planning to address residential and office accommodation shortages while ensuring judicious use of public funds.



“This reform-focused approach marks a pivotal step toward creating a self-reliant Estates Department capable of meeting the government's evolving needs over the next decade and beyond,” he remarked.

