Activists Of Resistance Movement Spread Ukrainian Symbols In Luhansk
12/15/2024 9:08:49 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian posters and leaflets with pro-Ukrainian content have appeared in the center of Luhansk, as well as in neighboring neighborhoods.
According to Ukrinform, the Yellow Ribbon movement to resist the Occupation reported this in Telegram .
“Thanks to the activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement, more and more pro-Ukrainian posters, graffiti and patriotic postcards are appearing on the streets of the temporarily occupied Luhansk . In particular, the symbols of resistance are distributed near the college building of the Volodymyr Dahl University, the regional museum of local lore, as well as along the streets of the Haiovyi quarter,” the message says.
As Ukrinform reported, activists distributed pro-Ukrainian symbols of resistance in Crimea.
