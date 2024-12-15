Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies At 73 From Pulmonary Fibrosis, Confirms Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday.

Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. He was 73.

He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Hussain, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha.

"He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," the statement read.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

Starting early at the age of seven, he went on to collaborate with virtually all of India's iconic performers, including Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan and Shivkumar Sharma in his career.

His groundbreaking work with Western musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma, Charles Lloyd, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, Mickey Hart, and George Harrison brought Indian classical music to an international audience, cementing his status as a global cultural ambassador.

Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

Messages of condolence poured in on social media as the news of Hussain's demise spread.

Grammy winner musician Ricky Kej remembered Hussain for his "immense humility, approachable nature".

"One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for...being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves. He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon," Kej wrote on X.

American drummer Nate Smith thanked Hussain for "all of the music you gave us".

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi paid tributes to the "irreplaceable legend"

"The world of music will be lesser without Tabla Maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans all around the world. My prayers, Om Shanti," she wrote in a post on X.