Six European Countries Reaffirm Support For Ukraine In Its Fight Against Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom have reaffirmed they will continue steps to deter Russian aggression, including through further support for Ukraine.

This is stated in a joint statement by the ministers following a meeting in Warsaw on November 19, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia is systematically attacking European security architecture. Russia's reckless revisionism and constant refusal to stop the aggression and engage in meaningful talks challenges peace, freedom and prosperity on the European continent and in the transatlantic area,” the ministers said.

They noted that Russia is increasingly reliant on partners such as Iran and North Korea in order to sustain its illegal warfare.

“To live up to this historic challenge, we are determined to stand united with our European and transatlantic partners to think and act big on European security,” the diplomats said.

Therefore, they considered it imperative to reaffirm the enduring role of a strong and united NATO as a bedrock of European defence and security; increasing security and defense spending and investments in the development of the military and industrial base; increasing resilience to hybrid threats and strengthening the military; further military, economic and financial support for Ukraine, including the supporting of the 50 billion dollar G7 loan.

The ministers stressed that“peace can only be negotiated with Ukraine, with European, American and G7 partners by its side”.

As reported by Ukrinform, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stated that the largest EU economies are ready to take on a greater burden of military and financial support for Ukraine.

Photo: EPA-EFE/MARCIN OBARA POLAND OUT