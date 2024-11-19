Mining Stock Alert - I-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE American: IAUX) Gains With Gold And Insider Buying

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) a leader in retail investor trading ideas for mining and issues a trading alert for i-80 CORP. (TSX: IAU ) (NYSE American: IAUX ), a Nevada-focused mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio with processing at i-80's centralized milling facilities.

As gold prices are back in an upward trend as the contemplates the possibility of a World War 3, some of the gold stocks are also on the move.

i-80 GOLD CORP is gaining in today's session also due to reports of Insider buying, which is a positive signal to investors.

The stock is trading at 0.7600, up 0.1300, gaining 20.80% on the TSX on volume of over 2.9 Million shares. The stock is trading at 0.5415, up 0.0901, gaining 19.95% on the NYSE on volume of over 17 Million shares on the NYSE, as of this report.

According to MarketBeat , "Director Richard Scott Young acquired 195,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th."

Last week the company reported Q3 2024 and noted, "The quality of the asset base, location and strength of the team made the decision to join i-80 Gold an easy one. We are all very excited by the prospect of developing i-80 Gold into a Nevada focused mid-tier gold producer by the early 2030's. The new development plan envisions us ramping up, permitting and building five gold mines through the balance of the decade. The team is well advanced on finding financing solutions to fund our new development plan," Richard Young, President and Chief Executive Officer of i-80 Gold."

Recent news

