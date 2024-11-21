Echoing Gandhi's Teachings: A Look At PM Modi’S Tributes To The Mahatma Worldwide

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi's commitment to Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and teachings transcends the country's borders and it shows up in his revered tributes to the Mahatma during his multiple foreign trips.

The reverence for Mahatma Gandhi extends beyond domestic initiatives, finding expression in PM Modi's engagements worldwide. Till date, there have been numerous occasions where PM Modi paid tribute to the Mahatma on international soil, a testament to his effort to keep Gandhi ji's legacy alive and relevant on the global stage.

On his visit to Guyana, PM Modi will pay tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, marking the 21st such instance of paying tribute to him in a foreign land.

The incident on August 23, 2024, when PM Modi began his visit to the Ukrainian capital, stands out in particular: he chose to pay tribute at Gandhi ji's statue, a poignant gesture underscoring peace amidst conflict.

Another memorable instance occurred on June 21, 2023, during International Yoga Day, when PM Modi honoured the Mahatma at the North Lawn of the UN Headquarters in the US, linking India's cultural roots to global peace initiatives.

In May 2023, PM Modi unveiled the bust of Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan, a city that knows the true value of peace, turning a historical tragedy into a reminder of resilience. Prior to that, on October 29, 2021, in Rome, Italy, PM Modi's floral tribute reinforced the Mahatma's universal message of harmony and unity.

His dedication to propagating Mahatma Gandhi's ideals has been enduring. In 2019, during a visit to Abu Dhabi, PM Modi, alongside His Highness Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, released a commemorative stamp that celebrated his message of peace. That same year in Seoul, South Korea, he unveiled the bust of Father of Nation.

To commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi hosted a high-level event on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA on September 25, 2019, in the ECOSOC Chamber of the UN Headquarters. In the event, he inaugurated Gandhi Solar Park at the UN Headquarters, Gandhi Peace Garden at State University of New York College at Old Westbury and unveiled the special commemorative edition of the Gandhi@150 Postage Stamps brought out by the UN Postal Administration.

In 2018, he unveiled a plaque marking the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier in Singapore.

In 2017, PM Modi paid tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Lisbon, Portugal.

Earlier, in 2016, PM Modi inaugurated a special exhibition on Gandhi ji in Johannesburg, South Africa, where Gandhi ji's philosophy took shape. The next day in Durban, he visited the Phoenix Settlement, a place ingrained with Gandhi ji's legacy, and paid floral tribute to the Mahatma. On July 11, 2016, his visit to the University of Nairobi, Kenya, also featured a tribute to Gandhi ji, bridging the past and present with a shared vision of equality.

On July 12, 2015, PM Modi unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

On May 16, 2015, PM delivered an address at the launch of the Centre for Gandhian and Indian Studies, at Fudan University in Shanghai, China.

Other such key moments include honouring the Mahatma outside the UK Parliament on November 12, 2015; unveiling a bust in Hannover, Germany in April 2015; paying respects in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, in July 2015; on March 12, 2015, in Mauritius, he honoured Gandhi ji's statue; paid tribute at Roma Street Parklands in Brisbane, Australia on November 16, 2014; and during visit to Washington, DC on September 30, 2014.