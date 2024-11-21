Cumulative Mobile Number Portability Requests Up Since Inception: TRAI

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The cumulative mobile number portability (MNP) requests increased from 1,025.78 million at the end of August to 1,039.11 million at the end of September, since the implementation of MNP, according to the Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) data on Thursday.

The subscriber requests for MNP in the month of September stood at 13.32 million. In the month of August, 14.66 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP).

The number of active wireless subscribers in September was 1,059.97 million, the data showed.

Number of machine-to-machine (M2M) cellular mobile connections increased from 54.07 million at the end of August to 54.64 million in September.

Overall, the total broadband subscribers decreased from 949.21 million at the end of August to 944.40 million at the end of September with a monthly decline rate of 0.51 per cent.

Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,163.83 million at the end of August to 1,153.72 million in September, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.87 per cent.

The wireless tele-density in India decreased from 82.85 per cent at the end of August to 82.07 per cent at the end of September, showed the data,

“Wireline subscribers increased from 36.23 million at the end of August to 36.93 million at the end of September. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.70 million with a monthly rate of growth 1.93 per cent,” said TRAI.

Bharti Airtel Limited has the highest number of M2M cellular mobile connections 28.44 million with a market share of 52.06 per cent, followed by Vodafone idea Limited.

The overall tele-density in India decreased from 85.43 per cent to 84.69 per cent.

The private access service providers held 91.85 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 8.15 per cent.