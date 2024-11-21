Kannada OTT Releases This Week: Bagheera, Martin, Kishkindha Kaandam, Bhairathi Ranagal, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kannada OTT releases this week: All the movie buffs out here, who are planning their weekend OTT binge watch list, can make additions of action-packed and nail-bitting thrillers from the Kannada cinema.

Many Kannada movies including Bagheera, Kishkindha Kaandam, Bhairathi Ranagal, etc have been released this week on various OTT platforms.

Here is the full list of latest Kannada OTT releases this week from November 16 to November 24, which you can watch this weekend at home.

Bagheera on Netflix

The Kannada superhero film Bagheera is now available for streaming on the OTT platform from Thursday, November 21. The movie is available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. Bagheera is available for streaming on Netflix from Thursday. It features Sriimurali in lead roles and revolves around the story of a superhero. The movie was released on theatres on October 31.

For those who have watched Amaran and are looking for another latest release around the theme of patriotism can watch Martin on Amazon Prime Video. The movie revolves around the life of Lt Brigadier Arjun Saxena who returns to India for self-discovery. The movie's starcast includes Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Georgia Andriani, Aarash Shah and Nathan Jones in prominent roles.

The romantic drama was released nearly two months ago but still continues to be one of the most favourite movies among Prime Video users. Those who haven't watched the movie yet can add it on their binge watch list for this week.

Bhairathi Ranagal on Zee5

The movie, starring superstar Shiva Rajkumar,will stream on Zee5. The action drama revolves around the life of Ranagal and his journey to become a powerful person. The movie was released on theatres on November 15. The movie will start streaming on Zee5 in December or early January.