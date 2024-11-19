Eagle Hill Consulting Named 12Th Largest Women-Owned Businesses In Washington Metro Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Hill Consulting again has been named to The Washington Business Journal's ranking

of the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in the Greater Washington, D.C. area. Ranked by total revenue in 2023, Eagle Hill rose to the twelfth spot, up from thirteen last year among regional businesses that are woman owned.



"On the heels of Eagle Hill's twentieth year in business, we're immensely proud that we continue to grow and move up on The Washington Business Journal's rankings," says Melissa Jezior , president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "We've stayed true to our commitment to top-quality service and innovative thinking for our clients, and that's what powers our growth. Looking ahead to the next 20 years, we will remain on the leading edge of solving complex workforce issues for our clients while maintaining our reputation as a great place to work for our employees."

Last month, the Washington Business Journal's annual ranking of the largest private companies in Greater Washington ranked Eagle Hill as the 125th largest private sector company in the area. Earlier this year, The Washington Business Journal selected Eagle Hill as a 2024 Best Places to Work in the extra-large sized company category. The company also has earned multiple best workplace awards from The Washington Post , along with top rankings from Vault and Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 .



Learn about current careers opportunities at Eagle Hill.



Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at .

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED