Manel Sort Of GFAL, Subject Matter Expert In Key Abu Dhabi Video Games Project

The GFAL CEO and pioneer brings his expertise to the ambitious plans for the region

- Manel SortABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned video game industry leader Manel Sort, whose professional experience spans some of the biggest names in the business, like Digital Chocolate and King Entertainment, has contributed as a subject matter expert in a key project led by Abu Dhabi Gaming (AD Gaming).Abu Dhabi is strategically positioning itself as a global leader in the burgeoning video game industry, which is projected to reach a staggering $300 Billion by 2026. The AD Gaming initiative, launched in 2021, consolidates the Emirate's drive to build a thriving gaming and esports ecosystem and has quickly gained momentum, forging partnerships with industry leaders like Unity Technologies and Ubisoft.In the last year, AD Gaming has developed a comprehensive industry growth plan for the next decade. After months of meticulous work, the plan represents a substantial investment by the Abu Dhabi government. Manel Sort has been instrumental in this project, working closely with the AD Gaming team in his capacity as an industry leader and providing invaluable insights on the future of video games.Manel Sort is the visionary leader and CEO of Games for a Living (GFAL) , which has developed a ground-breaking business model that brings together free-to-play and Web3. Sort's over two decades of unparalleled experience in the video game industry are marked by significant contributions to over 60 games across console, PC, mobile, and web platforms, collectively generating over $1 billion in EBITDA."Working with the Abu Dhabi leadership team has been an incredible experience," says Manel Sort. "Abu Dhabi's commitment to investing in the gaming industry is both visionary and timely. Recognizing video games as a key cultural industry demonstrates foresight into the future of global entertainment and economic development. I'm honored to contribute my expertise to help shape a thriving gaming ecosystem in the region."ABOUT GFALGames for a Living (GFAL) is a Web3 gaming company that is revolutionizing the world of luxury gaming. GFAL creates and publishes exclusive video games using an innovative business model and the latest technology to create immersive, luxury-themed games that connect to a broader gaming universe based on the $GFAL utility token. Founded in 2021, GFAL has an exceptionally seasoned leadership team including the likes of the Founder of EA, Trip Hawkins, and Manel Sort, former VP at Activision Blizzard King.For more information about GFAL and its initiatives, visit

