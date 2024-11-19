Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vent Mouse Guard For HVAC Floor/Wall Vents (TRO-1216)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new plate shield to protect the louvered areas of

HVAC floor/wall vents against mice," said an inventor, from Lethbridge, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the VENT MOUSE GUARD. My design would discourage the nesting and of these nuisance pests, and it would not impede airflow."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to prevent mice and other rodents from nesting and traveling through HVAC floor/wall vents. It also forces mice to retreat back to the main furnace area for easy trapping and disposal which prevents exposure to toxic mouse droppings . As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a discreet and functional design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households, businesses, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TRO-1216, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

