Leading Clean Air Technology Brand PUREFLOW® Unveils Fresh New Website

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI), , is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at . PUREFLOW® is provides advanced clean air solutions for cars and homes with a wide range of filters and air fresheners. As a forward-thinking brand on a mission to improve the day-to-day lives of its customers, PUREFLOW's goal for the new website is to deliver an immersive, yet effortless shopping experience.

The all-new pureflowair is designed to deliver an immersive, yet effortless shopping experience.

The revamped platform delivers a cleaner, more modern look with fresh style and helpful features that make shopping a breeze. With an intuitive approach to design and functionality, the new PUREFLOW site enables customers to effortlessly navigate their comprehensive suite of clean air solutions. In tune with modern mobile usage trends, the all-new pureflowair boasts a responsive layout that doesn't sacrifice functionality on smaller screens. Regardless of where users access pureflowair, they can expect the same look and feel and find the products they're looking for with equal ease.

Behind the fresh new interface, PUREFLOW has deployed an innovative way for customers to order – by text message, also known as text-to-order. Text-to-order is a relatively new m-commerce solution (mobile commerce) that's taken a foothold in e-commerce in recent years and grown in popularity through positive user experiences. To get started, simply send a quick "hello" to (866) 206-4492 , wait a few seconds for a reply and then follow the directions on screen. PUREFLOW will then find the product you're looking for and have you on your way to order completion in under a minute.

More than just another filter supplier, PUREFLOW is confident that the new website will provide customers with an enhanced shopping experience for products that will make a meaningful, positive impact on their lives, whether at home or in the car. In addition to the remarkable features noted earlier, the new pureflowair features improved resources to educate consumers on clean air best practices, proper installation, FAQs, and a comprehensive installation video library. Learn more and explore at .

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee

with close to 1.5 million square foot distribution centers in North America. Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage.

