Quarterly Trends Report Reveals ATT Growth, Ad Spend Shifts, And How Personalization Drives Mobile App Revenue In 2024

Singular and Mobile Growth Association unveil trends in ATT opt-ins, ad spend growth, web vs. in-app ads, and how personalization boosts mobile app revenue.

- John Koetsier, VP of Insights at SingularSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Singular and Mobile Growth Association (MGA) have partnered to release the 2024 Quarterly Trends Report , providing actionable insights into the evolving app advertising ecosystem. Drawing from trillions of ad impressions, billions of clicks, and installs, the Singular report equips marketers with the latest data to optimize their strategies and stay ahead in a competitive market.The app advertising landscape has undergone significant changes in the last three months, and the updated report highlights the key shifts, including:- iOS Cost-Per-Install (CPI): CPIs dropped significantly, particularly in mobile gaming.- Click-Through Rates (CTR) and Installs Per Mille (IPM): Both metrics increased on Android and iOS.- ATT Opt-In Rates: Rates jumped 18% from Q3, with some app and gaming genres surpassing 20%.- Regional Ad Spend Growth: Asia led the way, with notable increases in Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.- Web Versus In-App Trends: Web's share of ad spend, clicks, and conversions continues to grow.As a partner, Mobile Growth Association contributed an analysis of the impact of personalization on revenue growth. MGA highlights how companies excelling in personalization generate 40% more revenue than their peers. This focus on personalization provides actionable insights for app marketers looking to refine customer engagement strategies and maximize ROI in 2024.The report also provides industry benchmarks that allow marketers to compare their strategies across critical metrics:- CPI, CVR, CTR, and IPM rates by region and app category- ATT opt-in rates- Paid versus organic installs- Top ad networks by spend- Share of marketing spend by platform- Web versus in-app ad performance“So much is changing in mobile right now. What an App Store is, and how Google can run its business are changing due to regulation, and no adtechs can ignore the privacy changes sweeping the industry. Singular's Quarterly Trends Index highlights everything that's happening, from installs to costs to ATT to CTRs to ad spend on web versus mobile. We're fortunate to have the Mobile Growth Association provide its own unique perspective on all these changes, and on the emerging opportunities in 2025,” said John Koetsier, VP of Insights at Singular.“Partnering with Singular on this report provides the mobile marketing community with actionable insights to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Jen Laloup, CEO of Mobile Growth Association.“Our focus on the revenue-driving power of personalization complements the critical benchmarks Singular provides, giving marketers a comprehensive resource to plan strategically.”As mobile advertising continues to grow in complexity, marketers must rely on the latest data to remain competitive. The updated Quarterly Trends Report offers the insights needed to make informed decisions, optimize spend, and identify growth opportunities.The Singular 2024 Quarterly Trends Report is available now for download at [link to report] .

