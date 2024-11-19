(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALDI offers holiday hosts inspiration to build show-stopping boards with premium meat, cheeses and more – including the ALDI $50 Board, a gourmet feast for half the price of those other guys

BATAVIA, Ill., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the grocer Americans rely on for quality and affordability is popping up in its hometown of Chicago with the tastiest holiday house in the Midwest: the ALDI

Charcuterie Chalet. With the charcuterie trend here to stay, ALDI is giving the gift of inspiration (in meat and cheese form) to shoppers via this one-of-a-kind, sampling experience.

ALDI opens first-ever Charcuterie Chalet immersive experience, bringing together 90+ cheeses, charcuterie & wines for a holiday wonderland

Inside the Charcuterie Chalet, cozy, ski lodge vibes will be met with wall-to-wall charcuterie where guests can feast their eyes – and stomachs – on a curated selection of food and beverage offerings that they can easily recreate at home without busting the holiday budget.

"No matter if shoppers are charcuterie connoisseurs or just looking for budget-friendly ways to impress guests, our holiday food assortment of over 300 items will make hosts the talk of any holiday party (in a good way!)," said Kim Brazington, ALDI Certified Cheese Expert. "We understand the stress associated with holiday hosting – and that includes the expenses. That's why the Charcuterie Chalet was born: to show customers that they don't need to overspend to throw a great party – or finally win over the in-laws."



Open to the public December 4-5, the chalet will feature a variety of boards including:



The ALDI $50 Board: A gourmet charcuterie feast for under $50 and half the price of those other guys. Packed with premium delights like delectable Appleton Farms Dry-Cured Ham Prosciutto and Emporium Selection Double Gloucester Cheese. Shoppers don't need to spend their "whole" paycheck to get a quality board just as good.

Chalet Board:

This charming and totally edible chalet is built entirely from appetizing delights. Its walls are made from Emporium Selection Smoked Gouda and shingled with Specially Selected Hard Salami Rustico. Specially Selected Candied Pecans and Stuffed Queen Olives add decorative flair to the exterior with trees planted from Specially Selected Tête de Moine Rosettes.

Holiday Sweater Board: Think ugly holiday sweaters but cute and delicious! Featuring a stunning spread of meats and cheeses, including the Specially Selected Farmstead Blue Cheese and Appleton Farms Sliced Italian Dry Salami, and layered with Specially Selected Seeded Crackers plus festive pops of dried cranberries. It's the ultimate edible centerpiece that's as cozy and comforting as it is flavorful.

Windy City Board: Bring the Chicago skyline to life with an assortment of flavorful cheeses, meats and fruits. This board is an architectural masterpiece, constructed from savory layers of Emporium Selection Aged White Cheddar, Smoked Gouda, accents of Tête de Moine Rosettes and Havarti.

Charcuterie Drink Toppers: Offer a unique twist to impress guests with mini boards of elegant varieties including Specially Selected Salami Charcuterie Trio, Specially Selected Puff Pastry Triangles and Emporium Selection Goat's Milk Brie. Ideal for pairing with Chianti.

Sweets Board: A galore of sweet assortments showcasing the best ALDI holiday treats for indulging during the season, like Choceur Chocolate Coins, European Chocolate Truffles and Cinnamon Star Cookies along with a sneak peek of the brand-new European cookies hitting shelves in mid-December: Jaffa Cakes, crispy Speculoos and Hazelnut Biscuits. ALDI Fresh Board: Featuring a vibrant selection of fresh strawberries, raspberries, mangos, pineapple, peppers, carrots and tomatoes in the iconic ALDI logo, this board serves as a refreshing snack option.

To savor the moment, chalet attendees can also capture the experience via an interactive photobooth and walk away with a personalized engraved gift for their everyday and hosting needs.

The ALDI Charcuterie Chalet will open doors at Loft on Lake, 1366 W. Lake Street in Chicago, with multiple time slots each day from 3:00-8:00 PM CT. Starting today, guests can snag a FREE ticket by RSVPing via Eventbrite: href="" rel="nofollow" eventbrit . Space is limited, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Can't make it to the chalet? No problem. Holiday hosts can impress guests and recreate these boards at home by heading to the ALDI DoorDash page for a full list of products. Simply add products to the virtual cart and then get assembling. As an added bonus, DoorDash shoppers can enjoy $10 off their purchase of $40 or more throughout the month of December.*

