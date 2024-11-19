A New App Connecting People With Disabilities And Their Caregivers 'Buddy Up' Launches In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, India, November 2024 – Buddy Up Network, a pioneering new app co-founded by Gopika Kapoor and Moneisha Gandhi, has officially launched across India to foster friendships and build a support for people with disabilities and their caregivers. The app is available in English and Hindi on the App Store as well as the Play Store. Buddy Up Network is free to download and provides a dedicated for connection, support, and community.



Designed with safety and accessibility at its core, Buddy Up Network offers users an environment where they can feel secure and empowered. Key accessibility features, such as screen reader compatibility, allow users of all abilities to easily navigate the app, while two-factor authentication, mobile verification, and video call verification ensure safety. Users are not required to provide their real names or profile pictures, and personal details like phone numbers and emails remain confidential, with additional activity monitoring available for caregivers.



Moneisha and Gopika were inspired to develop Buddy Up Network through their experiences as mothers of neurodivergent boys who benefited greatly from friendships built on shared understanding. "We created Buddy Up Network to extend that opportunity for true connection to others with disabilities across India, giving them a safe, supportive space where they can connect meaningfully," shared Moneisha. Gopika adds, "We want what every parent wants for their children: genuine friendships, and started working on creating Buddy Up Network when we saw how game changing these meaningful relationships were."



Buddy Up Network has associated with respected organisations, including Adapt India, the Down Syndrome Federation of India, and Ummeed Child Development Center, to foster an inclusive and welcoming community for individuals of all ages and disabilities.





